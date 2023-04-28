Prime Minister Inaugurates 91 FM Radio Transmitters, To Benefit Border, Aspirational Districts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 91 FM transmitters spread across 18 states and two union territories, in a move that will boost FM radio connectivity in the border regions and aspirational districts.

With these new transmitters set up in 84 districts, the coverage will further increase by about 35,000 sq km area, benefiting an additional two crore people who did not have access to the medium so far.

"These FM transmitters will play a key role in a range of services, be it timely dissemination of information, weather forecasts for agriculture, or connecting women's self-help groups with new markets," Modi said.

He said the tech revolution in the country helped radio emerge in a new avatar and brought new listeners to the medium. The prime minister said the government is constantly working for the democratisation of technology.

The expansion takes place two days before the landmark 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, the prime minister's monthly radio programme.

The 91 new 100 W FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts, with a special focus on enhancing coverage in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.