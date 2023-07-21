Prime Day 2023: 22,190 Orders Were Placed In A Single Minute, Says Amazon; Details Here
The 7th annual Prime Day 2023 sales event was held on July 15-16. Here are the highlights.
Amazon has said that the 7th edition of Prime Day was the biggest ever for Prime members, sellers, and brand partners this year.
In a statement, the company said that Prime members discovered joy through great deals, new launches, and blockbuster entertainment.
Thousands of sellers, brands and bank partners came together this Prime Day to help Prime members save over Rs 300 crore, Amazon claimed.
Amazon said that 1 in 3 orders in metros were delivered before Prime Day got over, and 1 in 2 orders across most tier 1 & tier cities were delivered in less than 2 days.
Highest number of same day deliveries were recorded this Prime Day than any previous Prime Day events.
"14% more Prime members shopped this year, making it the biggest Prime Day event in India. Prime members shopped for 45,000+ new product launches from 400+ top Indian and global brands," the company said.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 In Numbers
The 2023 Amazon Prime Day saw a staggering 22,190 orders getting processed in a single minute which is a new benchmark for a Prime Day event. Here are some highlights:
The large appliances category sold an appliance every 2 seconds during the event
There was a huge spike in premium electronics led by premium audio brands like Sony, Bose, and JBL where a noise-cancelling headphone was sold every 20 seconds
70% of demand for smartphones was from Tier 2 & 3 cities, with foldable smartphones seeing 25x growth among customers
Home appliances and kitchen products category had the highest sales recorded for mixer grinders, water purifiers, and water heaters
Toys recorded the highest ever single-day sales, with an average of 1.8 toys being sold every second—a 48% growth from last year
Over 1 lakh litres of cooking oil, 7,000 kgs tomatoes, and 23,000 kgs sugar were sold on Amazon Fresh, and over 600 brands grew by at least 2x during this time
Prime members ordered a new pair of shoes every 0.4 seconds, and purchased a handbag every 1.6 seconds which had a great discounts across top brands like Marks & Spencer, Tommy Hilfiger, Ray-Ban, Biba, and Levi's
30 TVs were sold every minute with premium 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs seeing the most demand.
Prime members enjoyed incredible savings on Amazon devices with customers buying a Fire TV, Echo (with Alexa), or Kindle device every 2 seconds. The Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot 4th Gen were among the best-selling products on Amazon.in during Prime Day
SMBs on Amazon.in received 20 orders every second during this Prime Day event. Over 90,000 SMB sellers received orders from Prime members across 19,000+ pin codes.
Over 15,000 SMBs saw their best ever sales during Prime Day 2023.
Amazon Prime Entertainment Unlimited
Prime Video released 12 new films and series out of which 8 were ranked within the top ten most viewed titles on Prime Video India during this time.
International films and series that debuted during Prime Day 2023 were enjoyed by viewers in 97% of all Indian pin codes. Alongside these, Amazon Music introduced 15 exclusive podcasts.