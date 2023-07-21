Prime Day 2023: 22,190 Orders Were Placed In A Single Minute, Says Amazon; Details Here

Amazon has said that the 7th edition of Prime Day was the biggest ever for Prime members, sellers, and brand partners this year.

In a statement, the company said that Prime members discovered joy through great deals, new launches, and blockbuster entertainment.

Thousands of sellers, brands and bank partners came together this Prime Day to help Prime members save over Rs 300 crore, Amazon claimed.

Amazon said that 1 in 3 orders in metros were delivered before Prime Day got over, and 1 in 2 orders across most tier 1 & tier cities were delivered in less than 2 days.

Highest number of same day deliveries were recorded this Prime Day than any previous Prime Day events.

"14% more Prime members shopped this year, making it the biggest Prime Day event in India. Prime members shopped for 45,000+ new product launches from 400+ top Indian and global brands," the company said.