Prices Hikes Didn't Deter Indians From Buying Chocolates, Says Cadbury Maker Mondelez

Over the past few years, Mondelez has been investing in its rural distribution network on the back of growing disposable income and change in lifestyle.

The company serves about 1 lakh villages directly, a strategy that has also helped it remain a dominant player in the Rs 15,500-crore chocolate market with nearly a two third share.

Dairy Milk, synonymous with chocolates in the country, commands a market share of 40% alone, according to Nielsen data. Nestle India Ltd. is at a distant second position, commanding roughly 15–20% share. Its other major competitors include ITC Ltd., Parle Products Pvt., The Hershey Co., Ferrero India Pvt., Mars Wrigley India and Amul.

The high brand loyalty of Cadbury also helped it get away with rising prices on chocolate bars without significantly denting demand even as the fast-moving consumer goods industry is reeling under rural slowdown for the past several quarters. "Our rural growth has been significantly higher as compared with urban growth for the last two years," according to D'souza.

The rural areas are "not the way it used to be", he said. "What we have observed in the last two–three years is that there are retail outlets in rural (areas) which are giving us equal amounts of business, if not more, as some of our large urban stores."

D'souza said that the assortment needs in rural markets were surprisingly not very different from that of urban markets. The company's portfolio can be divided into three segments—below Rs 100, Rs 100–200, Rs 200–400 and greater than Rs 400.

"The Rs 200–400 range is doing very well in rural (areas)," he said. "In fact, we are seeing higher demand for the premium packs in small stores versus the trend, albeit on a low base."

Mondelez has increased its distributor count by 20% over the last three to five years. In rural areas, which contributes a fourth of its sales, the company expanded distributors by 30–35%. "We expect to maintain this pace," D'souza said.