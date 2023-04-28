HUL CEO Says Price Rises Slow, But Not Enough To Boost Volume Growth

"It's true that the price-led growth is slowly moderating," the outgoing CEO and MD told reporters in a post-earnings press briefing. "But to go back to the days of volume-led growth, we need to see deflation in commodity prices... and the chances of that happening would depend on some stimulus. Say, if tomorrow the Russia-Ukraine war comes to an end, that could be one trigger for commodity prices to fall."

Notably, the soap-to-tea maker outpaced the industry in terms of overall volume growth. In Q4, the industry registered flat volume growth in the March quarter, as per Nielsen data. "The current volatile scenario can turn a corner when we see the FMCG market's volume growth at 4-5%," he said.

Mehta further added that while prices of most raw materials have come down, they are still above the 10-year median level. In fact, prices of a few commodities, such as skimmed milk powder and barley, are still higher.