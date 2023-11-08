Prestige Estates Shares Hit Record High After Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Prestige Estates Ltd. rose over 7% to hit a record high on Wednesday after its second-quarter profit beats analysts' estimates.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 512.38% year-on-year to Rs 910 crore in the quarter ended September from Rs 148.6 crore in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 235 crore.

The manifold rise in bottom line came on the back of surge in other income, which jumped to Rs 1,019 crore from Rs 47 crore in the year-ago period. The Bengaluru-based firm's expenses grew 48% to Rs 2,082 crore, as against Rs 1,408 crore year-on-year.