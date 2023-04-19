Prestige Estates Shares Gain After Acquisition Of Dashanya Tech Parkz

Shares of Prestige Estate Projects Ltd. advanced on Wednesday after its subsidiary acquired a stake in Dashanya Tech Parkz Pvt.

Prestige Exora Business Parks Ltd. acquired 7.65 lakh equity shares, or 51% of the stake, in Dashanya Tech Parkz on Tuesday for $660.7 million, or Rs 66.07 crore, as per an exchange filing.

Dashanya Tech Parkz is engaged in the business of developing and constructing commercial office space. It recorded a turnover of Rs 245.1 crore for the year ended March 31, 2022, according to the filing.