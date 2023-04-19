BQPrimeBusiness NewsPrestige Estates Shares Gain After Acquisition Of Dashanya Tech Parkz
Prestige Estates Shares Gain After Acquisition Of Dashanya Tech Parkz

Prestige Exora Business Parks Ltd. acquired 51% stake in Dashanya Tech Parkz on Tuesday, for Rs 66.07 crore.

19 Apr 2023, 12:04 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/es/@leohoho?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Leohoho</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/PhYq704ffdA?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Leohoho/ Unsplash)
Shares of Prestige Estate Projects Ltd. advanced on Wednesday after its subsidiary acquired a stake in Dashanya Tech Parkz Pvt.

Prestige Exora Business Parks Ltd. acquired 7.65 lakh equity shares, or 51% of the stake, in Dashanya Tech Parkz on Tuesday for $660.7 million, or Rs 66.07 crore, as per an exchange filing.

Dashanya Tech Parkz is engaged in the business of developing and constructing commercial office space. It recorded a turnover of Rs 245.1 crore for the year ended March 31, 2022, according to the filing.

As of 11:05 a.m., shares of Prestige Estate Projects rose 1.58% to Rs 446.15 apiece, compared to a flat Nifty 50.

The stock gained as much as 4.28% intraday, rising the most since April 12.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.9 times its 30-day average.

Out of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 31.4%.

