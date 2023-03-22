Premium Hotels Revenue Likely To Surge 80% This Fiscal: Report

Premium hotels are expected to log in strong growth across operating parameters, especially on the revenue side, which is expected to surge 80% this fiscal and a further 15-20% next, buoyed by the continued recovery across categories, as per a report.

Hotels are getting higher bookings across leisure, corporate, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions), and international travel, leading to a decadal-high occupancy for premium hotels, a Crisil Market Intelligence report said.

The report is very bullish on the revenue growth of the premium segment owing to better operational parameters, primarily due to higher demand, an increase in room rates, and employee rationalisation

According to the report, the revenue of premium hotels is expected to surge by 80 percent in fiscal 2023 and by another 15 to 20% in fiscal 2024.