BQPrimeBusiness NewsPratt & Whitney Takes $181 Million Hit Due To Go First Insolvency
ADVERTISEMENT

Pratt & Whitney Takes $181 Million Hit Due To Go First Insolvency

The company's operating profit fell 24% year-on-year to $230 million in the quarter-ended June.

29 Jul 2023, 12:23 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Go First crew stands in front of the aircraft. (Source: Go First/Twitter)</p></div>
The Go First crew stands in front of the aircraft. (Source: Go First/Twitter)

Aircraft engine-maker Pratt & Whitney, which was blamed by Go First for its voluntary insolvency, will take a hit of $181 million due to a charge related to it.

The company's operating profit fell 24% year-on-year to $230 million in the quarter ended June due to the impact of "a charge related to a customer insolvency of $181 million", it said in its Q2 results press release.

The U.S.-based aerospace company didn't directly name Go First as its customer. But Go First blamed its failing engines, which forced the airline to shut operations in May.

Pratt & Whitney said that had it not been for the charge related to the customer's insolvency, the adjusted operating profit would have risen 44% year-on-year to $436 million in the June quarter.

A Singapore arbitral tribunal has directed Pratt and Whitney to supply five engines every month to insolvent carrier Go First from August until December.

ALSO READ

Singapore Arbitral Tribunal Directs Pratt & Whitney To Supply Engines To Go First

Opinion
Singapore Arbitral Tribunal Directs Pratt & Whitney To Supply Engines To Go First
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT