Pratt's Engine Woes Cost Go Air 47 Years Worth Of Flying Time

“There have been numerous, persistent, and continuing technical issues with the defective GTF Engines supplied by Pratt,” the carrier, which sought insolvency protection this week, said in a filing dated April 28. Pratt has failed to comply with an arbitration order in Singapore that mandated it to supply spare engines and parts to the airline, leading to “a significant risk that Go First will go out of business and be forced to declare bankruptcy,” according to the filing.