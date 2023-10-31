Prashant Jain Resigns As JSW Energy CEO

JSW Energy Ltd.'s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Prashant Jain has resigned to follow his personal interests.

Jain will continue to work in his current post till Jan. 31 to support an orderly transition, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The search for a suitable candidate has begun and the details for the same will be given out shortly, the filing said.

Jain has been with JSW Group for 28 years. He joined the organisation in December 1995 as an Assistant Manager for the projects at JSW Steel's Tarapur plant.

In 2017, he became JSW Energy's JMD and CEO. Under his assistance, the company has seen a transformation from a major thermal power company to one of the largest renewable energy platforms, the filing said.

Shares of JSW Energy closed 2.51% lower at Rs 385.75 apiece, as compared with a 0.37% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.