Pranav Haridasan To Succeed B Gopkumar As Axis Securities CEO

Axis Securities Ltd. appointed Pranav Haridasan as the new managing director and chief executive officer, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Haridasan has been appointed for a tenure of three years. He will succeed B Gopkumar, who is transitioning to Axis Asset Management Co. as MD and CEO as part of the internal succession plan of Axis Group.

Haridasan is currently MD and co-head of equities at Axis Capital Ltd.

"Pranav's experience and technology acumen will play a pivotal role in driving our growth and expansion plans while creating a more robust and differentiated franchise," said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO of Axis Bank Ltd.