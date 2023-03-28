BQPrimeBusiness NewsPranav Haridasan To Succeed B Gopkumar As Axis Securities CEO
Pranav Haridasan To Succeed B Gopkumar As Axis Securities CEO

Haridasan is currently managing director and co-head of equities at Axis Capital.
BQPrime
28 Mar 2023, 6:27 PM IST
(Source: Freepik)
(Source: Freepik)
Axis Securities Ltd. appointed Pranav Haridasan as the new managing director and chief executive officer, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Haridasan has been appointed for a tenure of three years. He will succeed B Gopkumar, who is transitioning to Axis Asset Management Co. as MD and CEO as part of the internal succession plan of Axis Group.

Haridasan is currently MD and co-head of equities at Axis Capital Ltd.

"Pranav's experience and technology acumen will play a pivotal role in driving our growth and expansion plans while creating a more robust and differentiated franchise," said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO of Axis Bank Ltd.

In his career spanning 20 years, Haridasan has worked in financial markets across different asset classes. He has a proven track record in upscaling the equities business, focusing on technology, compliance, and operations to create a robust, top-rated research, sales, trading and derivatives platform, Axis Securities said.

Before joining Axis Capital, Haridasan worked at Citigroup Global Markets Ltd. as director and head of India/Asean execution services.

Haridasan holds an MBA degree from the Indian School of Business and has an undergraduate degree in Business Management from Christ University.

Vivek Punj
Vivek Punj
Vivek Punj covers business and markets at BQ Prime as a...more
