Power Minister Says 39 Hydro Projects Under Implementation; Nine Stalled

"39 Hydro Electric Projects (above 25 MW) aggregating to 14,623.5 MW are under implementation in the country. Out of these, 30 projects aggregating to 13,387.5 MW are under active construction and likely to be commissioned by 2026-27 and 9 projects aggregating to 1,236 MW are presently stalled (as on Dec. 31, 2022)," Singh said.