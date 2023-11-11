BQPrimeBusiness NewsPower Mech Projects, Tarsons Products Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Power Mech Projects, Tarsons Products Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results this weekend.

11 Nov 2023, 05:00 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of work carried out by Power Mech Projects Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
File photo of work carried out by Power Mech Projects Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Power Mech Projects Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Saturday. 

According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, Power Mech Projects could report a net profit of Rs 49.4 crore and revenue of Rs 893.5 crore for the quarter under review.

Tarsons Products Ltd., Tide Water Oil (India) Ltd. and Vakrangee Ltd. will announce their results for the second quarter on Saturday, while Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd.'s results will be out on Sunday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results this weekend:

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT