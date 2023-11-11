ADVERTISEMENT
Power Mech Projects, Tarsons Products Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results this weekend.
Power Mech Projects Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Saturday. According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, Power Mech Projects could report a net profit of Rs 49.4 crore and revenue of Rs 893.5 crore for the quarter under review.
Tarsons Products Ltd., Tide Water Oil (India) Ltd. and Vakrangee Ltd. will announce their results for the second quarter on Saturday, while Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd.'s results will be out on Sunday.
