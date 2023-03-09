Power Grid Corporation Board Approves Raising Up To Rs 900 Crore Via Bonds

In a separate filing, the company said, "Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. has been declared as successful bidder under tariff based competitive bidding to establish inter-state transmission system for Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part-E' on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis."

The Letter of Intent has been received by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on 7th March, 2023, it stated.