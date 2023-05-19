Power Grid Corp Q4 Results: Profit Rises 4% To Rs 4,320 Crore
State-owned Power Grid Corp. of India on Friday posted a nearly 4% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,320.43 crore in the March 2023 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,156.44 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.
The total income in the quarter under review increased to Rs 12,557.44 crore from Rs 11,067.94 crore a year ago.
In the financial year 2023, the consolidated net profit declined to Rs 15,417.12 crore from Rs 16,824.07 crore in FY22.
The total income rose to Rs 46,605.64 crore in FY23 from Rs 42,697.90 crore in FY22.
The company's board, in its meeting held on Friday, has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.75 per share for financial year 2023.
This final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs 5 per share and the second interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2023.