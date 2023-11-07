BQPrimeBusiness NewsPower Grid Corp Net Profit Rises Nearly 4 % To Rs 3,781 Crore In Q2
ADVERTISEMENT

Power Grid Corp Net Profit Rises Nearly 4 % To Rs 3,781 Crore In Q2

Total income increased to Rs 11,530.43 crore in the quarter from Rs 11,349.44 crore in the same period a year ago.

07 Nov 2023, 10:23 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

State-owned Power Grid Corp on Tuesday posted nearly four per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,781.42 crore compared to a year ago mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 3,650.29 crore in the quarter ended September last year, according to a BSE filing.

Total income increased to Rs 11,530.43 crore in the quarter from Rs 11,349.44 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's board of directors has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share worth Rs 10 each (at the rate of 40 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year 2023-24. The interim dividend shall be paid on December 6, 2023.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT