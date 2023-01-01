Power Deficit Rises Slightly To 0.6% In April-Nov; Demand Surges 11%

Experts are of the view that power deficit happens mainly because of technical reasons. They opined that India is a power surplus state but sometimes discoms dont have funds to afford round-the-clock supply of electricity.

The power producers supplied 10,12,249 MU in April-November 2022, against the demand of 10,17,940 MU, which resulted in a power deficit of 0.6%.

Similarly power producers had supplied 916,529 MU in April-November 2021, against the demand of 920,587 MU, which had resulted in a power deficit of 0.4%.

The data showed that the electricity requirement or demand has increased by around 11% in April-November 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.