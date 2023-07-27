Powell Says Fed’s Staff Is No Longer Forecasting a Recession
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank’s staff economists are no longer forecasting a recession given recent resilience in the economic data.
“The staff now has a noticeable slowdown in growth starting later this year in the forecast, but given the resilience of the economy recently, they are no longer forecasting a recession,” Powell said Wednesday during a press conference following a two-day policy meeting.
In March, after the failure of a number of US regional banks, the Fed’s influential staff economists began forecasting that the economy would enter a recession later in 2023. As of the last meeting in June, the staff had maintained that forecast, according to minutes of the gathering.
But economists inside and outside the Fed have been surprised in recent weeks by the resilience of economic growth. Forecasters expect a quarterly report on gross domestic product due Thursday to show the US economy expanded by an annualized 1.8% in the April to June period.
Read More: Economists See Odds of US Recession at 50% or Less in New Survey
Some Wall Street economists have pushed back calls for a recession this year in light of the ongoing strength in economic activity alongside receding price pressures.
On Wednesday, Fed officials raised interest rates by a quarter-percentage point, as was widely expected by Fed watchers, to a range of 5.25% to 5.5% after pausing tightening at last month’s meeting. They also left the door open to further policy tightening this year in a post-meeting statement.
