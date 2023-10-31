A Year After FTX, Crypto Market Makers Adapt to Survive

Chicago-based Jump Trading, which invests in traditional securities, carved out Jump Crypto in late 2015 to invest in digital assets. However, the firm has been pulling back from crypto trading in the US due to the country’s uncertain regulatory climate. Jump, a major backer of the TerraUSD project, was among the firms questioned by US prosecutors in a probe of the failed stablecoin. The market maker also faced losses from tokens stuck on collapsed FTX, of which it was a customer, and reimbursed users of the Wormhole bridge after the protocol suffered a $320 million hack. Jump appears to have recovered the funds, according to research by Blockworks.