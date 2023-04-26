Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Results: Net Income Doubles To Rs 181 Crore

Poonawalla Fincorp on Wednesday said its net income more than doubled to Rs 181 crore (up 103%) in the March quarter, driven by higher loan sales and better asset quality.

For the full year (FY23), the Pune-based company doubled its net income to Rs 585 crore, making it the highest-ever net income reported by the firm.

The company's on-record loan disbursals also grew 37% to Rs 16,143 crore in the financial year 2022–23, and the disbursal for the quarter was the highest-ever as it jumped 151% to Rs 6,371 crore.

The non-deposit-taking NBFC, focused on consumer and MSME finance, said its overall asset quality improved massively, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) coming down by 185 basis points (bps) to 1.44% and net NPAs falling 52 bps to 0.78%, thus boosting its bottom line.

Its digital disbursements increased to 81% in the quarter from 24% in Q4 FY22.

Net interest margin climbed 87 basis points to 11.3% for the quarter under review, and for the full year, it stood at 10.7%, an improvement of 89 basis points.

The bottom line was also boosted by lower operating expenses, which slipped 4% to Rs 196 crore.

The company recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share (100% of the face value) for FY23.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 39 and the liquidity buffer at Rs 3,001 crore.