Polyplex Corp Promoters To Sell 24.3% Stake To AGP Holdco; Shares Gain

Shares of Polyplex Corp. rose after it said its promoters would sell a 24.3% stake to Dubai-based AGP Holdco Ltd. for Rs 1,188.9 crore.

The deal amount has been revised downward from Rs 1,379.47 crore announced in May.

As per the terms of the deal, AGP Holdo will have the right to appoint one director to the board of Polyplex. The director will also be a member of identified board committees. The investor will have similar director appointment rights on the boards of the identified subsidiaries of Polyplex, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.