Poly Medicure Shares Jump 9% As Investec Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'
The brokerage set the target price of Rs 1,690 apiece, implying a return potential of 18.7%.
Shares of Poly Medicure Ltd. surged early on Wednesday after Investec initiated coverage on medical devices maker with a 'buy' rating.
The brokerage set the target price of Rs 1,690 apiece, implying a return of 18.7% from Tuesday's closing price.
The largest Indian exporter of consumable medical devices is set for strong earnings (29% Ebidta and 31% EPS CAGR over FY23-26) trajectory, as it capitalises on multiple industry tailwinds in the form of government support, import substitution and China plus one in export markets, the brokerage said in an Aug. 22 report.
Highlights
The company has favourable macros conducive for long-term growth.
Poly Medicure is one of the approved applicants under two PLI schemes for medical devices.
With two-third sales from exports and distribution across over 120 countries, company is also a beneficiary of China plus one theme.
Its exports growth is set to accelerate to 22% CAGR (FY23-26).
Company is constructing four new plants that will double its current capacity.
These new plants will be commercialised over the next 12 months and will be fully ramped-up by FY27.
This should aid strong growth both in India as well as exports.
New therapies and U.S. ramp up to drive growth diversification beyond consumables.
Its foray into renal/diagnostics/others has reduced its dependence on infusion (which is more than 65% of revenue) and should reduce further.
Europe is one-third of total sales. Expects U.S. to contribute 8-10% of company's FY26 sales.
With recent approvals in the U.S. for two products (five to seven approvals expected) and a strong growth outlook, the region is set to gain prominence.
Company’s strong brand equity will help cross-sell and aid deeper penetration in India.
It is amongst the top three manufacturers of IV cannula in the world, with over 250 distributors.
Significant expansion in export markets (to over 120), hospitals reach (over 6,500), new product launches and sales force increase led to sales CAGR (FY16-23) of 15% and better PAT CAGR of over 20%.
Shares of Poly Medicure surged 9.50%, before paring gains to trade 6.58% higher at 10:10 a.m. This compares to a 0.07% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 70.7% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 7.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Of the five analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, while two suggest a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 2%.