Poly Medicure Shares Jump 9% As Investec Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'

Shares of Poly Medicure Ltd. surged early on Wednesday after Investec initiated coverage on medical devices maker with a 'buy' rating.

The brokerage set the target price of Rs 1,690 apiece, implying a return of 18.7% from Tuesday's closing price.

The largest Indian exporter of consumable medical devices is set for strong earnings (29% Ebidta and 31% EPS CAGR over FY23-26) trajectory, as it capitalises on multiple industry tailwinds in the form of government support, import substitution and China plus one in export markets, the brokerage said in an Aug. 22 report.

