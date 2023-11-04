PolicyBazaar Q2 Results: Revenue Rises 22%, Losses Widen

The company said its core businesses, PolicyBazaar and PaisaBazaar, improved their adjusted Ebitda by Rs 66 crore year-on-year. "This number for the last six quarters has averaged at Rs 56.25 crore, which translates to an annual gain of Rs 225 crore. We had six quarters ago guided this at Rs 150-200 crore a year," it said in a statement alongside earnings.

Its credit business continues to "grow very well" and has been adjusted Ebitda positive since December. "We are now at the annualised run rate of Rs 16,500 crore disbursal and about 6 lakh credit card issuance on an annualised basis," it said.