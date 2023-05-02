Pocket FM Gets $16 Million In Debt From Silicon Valley Bank

Audio series and story platform Pocket FM Pvt. said on Tuesday that it secured $16 million, or around Rs 131 crore, in debt funding from the recently rescued Silicon Valley Bank.

The Gurugram-based startup said it would use the funds to strengthen its audio series library and expand its creator community.

Founded in 2018, Pocket FM has raised $93.5 million until Series C. With this new debt round, the total capital infusion has increased to nearly $110 million. The company claims to have eight crore listeners globally, with an average of over 150 minutes spent on the platform daily.