PNC Infratech Bags Projects Worth Rs 3,264 Crore, Stock At 52-Week High

BQPrimeBusiness NewsPNC Infratech Bags Projects Worth Rs 3,264 Crore, Stock At 52-Week High
The company signed a concession agreement with the NHAI for three Hybrid Annuity Mode projects worth Rs 3,264.43 crore.

20 Jul 2023, 10:42 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>EPC projects carried out by PNC Infratech Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
EPC projects carried out by PNC Infratech Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd. rose to a 52-week high after it won three contracts from the National Highways Authority of India.

Shares of infrastructure development and construction companies jumped 7.36% before paring gains to trade 4.41% higher at 10:25 a.m. This compares to a 0.05% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has risen 24.19% on a year-to-date basis.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.1 times its 30-day average. The RSI stood at 67.87.

Of the 18 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a ‘hold’, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 16.7%.

