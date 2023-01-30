PNB Q3 Net Profit Slips 44% To Rs 629 Crore
Punjab National Bank on Monday reported a 44% decline in standalone net profit at Rs 629 crore in the third quarter ended December.
The state-owned bank had earned a net profit of Rs 1,127 crore in the year-ago period.
However, total income during October-December 2022 increased to Rs 25,722 crore as against Rs 22,026 crore in the year-ago period, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
On the asset quality front, the bank recorded an improvement with gross Non-Performing Assets declining to 9.76% as compared to 12.88% at the end of third quarter of previous fiscal.
At the same time, the net NPAs eased to 3.30% as against 4.90% in the same period a year ago.
However, provisions for bad loans increased to Rs 3,908 crore during the quarter as against Rs 3,654 crore a year ago.
The capital adequacy ratio rose to 15.15% in the December quarter as against 14.91%.