PNB Launches UPI Payments With IVR-Based UPI 123PAY

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionised the way transactions are conducted in India, providing customers with a seamless, secure, and real-time payment experience, it said.

However, until now, UPI services were primarily accessible through smartphones or Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), reliant on robust internet connectivity, it said.

This limitation hindered access to UPI for users without smartphones or residing in low internet connectivity zones, it added.