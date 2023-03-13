PNB Housing Finance's Rs 2,500-Crore Rights Issue Gets SEBI Nod

PNB Housing Finance, an arm of state-owned Punjab National Bank, has received SEBI's go ahead to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through rights issue of shares.

The housing finance firm, which had filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in December 2022 regarding the rights issue, obtained its observations on March 6, which is necessary for any company to launch the issue, an update the markets regulator showed on Monday.

Going by the draft papers, PNB Housing will issue fully paid-up equity shares of the company by way of a rights issue to its existing shareholders for an amount not exceeding Rs 2,500 crore.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards augmenting its capital base.