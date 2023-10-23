BQPrimeBusiness NewsPNB Housing Finance Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 46% On Rise In Total Income
PNB Housing Finance Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 46% On Rise In Total Income

PNB Housing Finance's Q2 total income rose to Rs 1,767 crore vs Rs 1,671 crore.

23 Oct 2023, 4:54 PM IST
BQPrime
Indian Rs 500 banknotes arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

PNB Housing Finance Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, on account of rise in interest income.

Standalone net profit increased 46% year-on-year in the quarter ended September 2023 to Rs 384.40 crore, as compared with Rs 263 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing issued on Monday.

In the June quarter, the net profit of PNB Housing Finance stood at Rs 347 crore.

PNB Housing Finance Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (YoY)

  • Total income rose to Rs 1,767 crore vs Rs 1,671 crore.

  • Interest income at Rs 1,691 crore vs Rs 1,591 crore.

  • Total expenses fell to Rs 1,258.6 crore vs Rs 1,333 crore.

The net interest income grew 1.8% year-on-year during the quarter under review to Rs 661 crore. On a quarterly basis, the NII rose 5.1%.

The company's assets under management increased 2.2% year-on-year to Rs 67,415 crore, as of Sept. 30. Sequentially, the AUM rose 0.1%. The loan book, too, registered 5.2% year-on-year growth to Rs 60,852 crore driven by retail loans. The corporate loan book, however, fell 58% year-on-year.

Punjab Housing Finance's net interest margin stood at 3.95% in Q2 FY24, as compared with 3.86% in the previous quarter.

The company's asset quality improved significantly, with gross non-performing assets falling to 1.78% of gross advances at the end of the quarter, from 3.76% in the previous quarter. Similarly, net NPA ratio declined to 1.19%, as against 2.59% in the quarter ended June.

PNB Housing Finance's credit cost stood at 0.26% in the September quarter, as against 0.36% in the previous quarter. A year ago, credit cost was at 1.51%.

