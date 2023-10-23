PNB Housing Finance Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 46% On Rise In Total Income

PNB Housing Finance Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, on account of rise in interest income.

Standalone net profit increased 46% year-on-year in the quarter ended September 2023 to Rs 384.40 crore, as compared with Rs 263 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing issued on Monday.

In the June quarter, the net profit of PNB Housing Finance stood at Rs 347 crore.