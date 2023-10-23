PNB Housing Finance Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 46% On Rise In Total Income
PNB Housing Finance's Q2 total income rose to Rs 1,767 crore vs Rs 1,671 crore.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, on account of rise in interest income.
Standalone net profit increased 46% year-on-year in the quarter ended September 2023 to Rs 384.40 crore, as compared with Rs 263 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing issued on Monday.
In the June quarter, the net profit of PNB Housing Finance stood at Rs 347 crore.
PNB Housing Finance Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (YoY)
Total income rose to Rs 1,767 crore vs Rs 1,671 crore.
Interest income at Rs 1,691 crore vs Rs 1,591 crore.
Total expenses fell to Rs 1,258.6 crore vs Rs 1,333 crore.
The net interest income grew 1.8% year-on-year during the quarter under review to Rs 661 crore. On a quarterly basis, the NII rose 5.1%.
The company's assets under management increased 2.2% year-on-year to Rs 67,415 crore, as of Sept. 30. Sequentially, the AUM rose 0.1%. The loan book, too, registered 5.2% year-on-year growth to Rs 60,852 crore driven by retail loans. The corporate loan book, however, fell 58% year-on-year.
Punjab Housing Finance's net interest margin stood at 3.95% in Q2 FY24, as compared with 3.86% in the previous quarter.
The company's asset quality improved significantly, with gross non-performing assets falling to 1.78% of gross advances at the end of the quarter, from 3.76% in the previous quarter. Similarly, net NPA ratio declined to 1.19%, as against 2.59% in the quarter ended June.
PNB Housing Finance's credit cost stood at 0.26% in the September quarter, as against 0.36% in the previous quarter. A year ago, credit cost was at 1.51%.