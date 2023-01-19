PM Modi To Launch Infra Projects Worth Over Rs 10,800 Crore In Poll-Bound Karnataka

Further pointing out that about 1,475 unrecorded habitations have been declared as New Revenue villages in five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura, the release said, at Malkhed village of Sedam Taluka of Kalaburagi district, the Prime Minister will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to more than 50,000 beneficiaries, largely belonging to the marginalised and vulnerable communities under the SC, ST and OBC categories, from these newly declared revenue villages.