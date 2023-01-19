PM Modi To Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 38,000 Crore In Mumbai Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Mumbai on Thursday to inaugurate infrastructure, health and technology projects worth over Rs 38,000 crore.

These include launch of the second phase of Mumbai metro rail lines 2A and 7; seven sewage treatment plants; MUMBAI 1 mobile application; National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1); and redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, according to a state government statement.

He will later address a rally at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex.