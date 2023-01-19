PM Modi To Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 38,000 Crore In Mumbai Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the second phase of two metro lines, and lay foundation stones for three hospitals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Mumbai on Thursday to inaugurate infrastructure, health and technology projects worth over Rs 38,000 crore.
These include launch of the second phase of Mumbai metro rail lines 2A and 7; seven sewage treatment plants; MUMBAI 1 mobile application; National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1); and redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, according to a state government statement.
He will later address a rally at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex.
Mumbai Metro Lines
The 18.6 km-long Mumbai Metro Rail line 2A will connect suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 km-long DN Nagar (yellow line), while the metro line 7 joints Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East).
The foundation stones of these metro lines were laid by the prime minister in 2015 and the first phase was inaugurated by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery. This metro project is valued around Rs 12,600 crore.
Modi will also travel in the metro.
Foundation Stones
Modi will lay foundation stones for seven sewage treatment plants to be built around an estimated cost of Rs 17,200 crore across India's financial capital. These plants will be set up in suburban Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli, with a combined capacity of around 2,460 million litres per day.
He will also kick off concretisation of 400 km roads at an estimated cost of Rs 6,100 crore, and the Rs 1,800-crore redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
Modi will also inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana' clinics. The initiative provides essential medical services like health check-ups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics free to the poor.
Along with this, Modi will lay foundation stones for three hospitals. A 360-bed multi-speciality municipal hospital in Bhandup, a 306-bed hospital in Goregaon (West), and a 152-bed maternity home in Oshiwara.
Mobility Card
The prime minister will unveil the "MUMBAI 1" mobile app and national common mobility card (Mumbai 1).
This app will support digital payment to buy tickets through UPI and will be handy to show at entry gates of metro stations to ease travel congestion.
The mobility card will initially be used in Metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit, including local trains and buses as well.