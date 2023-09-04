PM Modi Meets Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Discusses India's Potential In AI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met AI chipmaker Nvidia Inc.'s president and founder, Jensen Huang.

"Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI," Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

"Mr. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India," the post said.

Nvidia designs, develops, and markets three-dimensional graphics processors and related software. It offers products that provide interactive 3D graphics for the mainstream personal computer market.