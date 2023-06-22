PM Modi Invites Micron To Boost Semiconductor Manufacturing In India

Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra after meeting Modi said,'We look forward to greater opportunities in India. Micron is a global leader in memory and storage, and we are a supplier for memory and storage in all end markets from data centres, to smartphones to PCs, and today really fuelling the AI engine as well.' Follwoing his meeting with the prime minister, Dickerson said it is time for India to drive incredible growth. 'We are very very much looking forward to working together with the prime minister and everyone of India to achieve tremendous success together,' he said.