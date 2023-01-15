PM Modi Flags Off Vande Bharat Train Service Between Secunderabad-Vizag

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad in Telangana and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The first Vande Bharat Express train to operate between the two Telugu states will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in eight hours and 30 minutes.

As the event coincided with Army Day, the Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the serving and retired personnel, hailed their commitment to protecting the country and its borders, and said their valour was matchless.