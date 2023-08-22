PM Modi Bats For UPI's Global Expansion At BRICS Forum, Lauds India's Digital Leap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's stride in the digital payments space through innovations like the Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, and sought cooperation from other countries for its expansion.

"Through the use of technology, India has taken a big leap in financial inclusion. This has helped our rural population," Modi said, at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue in Johannesburg on Tuesday. "Over $360 billion have been transferred to beneficiaries through our direct-benefit-transfer model."

The Prime Minister said the use of UPI has shot up among small businesses and pitched for greater international adoption of the Indian-made payments platform.

"India now tops the world in terms of digital transactions. The U.A.E., France and Singapore have joined UPI. There is scope to work with BRICS on this technology," he said.

Modi also highlighted economic reforms undertaken over several years, with an aim to boost private and foreign investments.

"We have lowered the compliance burden, removed red tape and laid a red carpet for investments. Investor confidence has grown due to GST and insolvency laws. Defence and space sectors have been opened for private investments," he said.

The PM reiterated his government's pledge of a $5 trillion economy in the coming years and plans to make India a developed country by 2047.

Modi is on a visit to South Africa, which is hosting the first in-person summit of the BRICS countries—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—since 2019.