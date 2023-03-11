PM Modi, Australian Counterpart Albanese Resolve To Work Together To Combat Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, on Friday vowed to work closely to take concerted action against globally proscribed terrorist entities and to contribute to the common fight against terrorism, including through combating terror financing.

Ways to deal with global terrorism figured prominently during wide-ranging talks between the two prime ministers at the first annual India-Australia Summit.

A joint statement said Modi and Albanese strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasised the need for strengthened international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner.