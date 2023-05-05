PM Gati Shakti To Trigger Relocation Of Firms In China To India, Says Nimbus Post CEO

"This cost is loaded into everything we do," Jain said. "Be it domestic manufacturing, import of goods or simple trade, a drop in cost will transform the entire economy while bringing in lots of FDI into the country."

According to the official website of the Union government, the PM Gati Shakti is a national master plan for multimodal connectivity. Essentially, a digital platform to bring 16 ministries, including the Railways, together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

The multimodal connectivity will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another. It will also facilitate last-mile connectivity of infrastructure and reduce travel time for people.

Nimbus Post, which assists offline and e-commerce merchants to jumpstart their businesses and go online to avoid technological and operational challenges of physically operating it themselves, has seen more than 100% growth in sales volumes since the pre-pandemic days.

The company expects that the growth would be significant as the bifurcation of essential and non-essential products no longer exists.