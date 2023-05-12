Plutus Wealth Management Buys Zee Entertainment Shares For Rs 120 Crore

Plutus Wealth Management on Friday bought shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises for Rs 120 crore through an open market transaction..Mumbai-based Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a media and entertainment company..According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Plutus acquired 65 lakh shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises..The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 184.63 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 120 crore..However, seller(s) of the shares could not be identified..On Friday, shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 2.86% to close at Rs 186.60 per piece on the NSE.