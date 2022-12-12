PLI Scheme To Start Paying Off In FY24, Say Economists

Launched in March 2020 amid the pandemic to bolster domestic manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and large-scale electronics, the scheme was quickly expanded to include more sectors by the end of the year.

Since March 2020, PLI has been announced for 14 sectors, offering incentives worth Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

Of this, around 50–60% is to be spent on sectors focusing on domestic manufacturing and exports, with the rest on import localisation, targeting 30–35% of India’s import bill, according to Hetal Gandhi, director of research at Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics.

“Crisil's analysis indicates this could translate into an incremental revenue addition of Rs 35–40 lakh crore over the scheme period,” he told BQ Prime.

Much of this confidence is evidenced by sectors like electronics, food products, and pharma, which have seen considerable investment interest.

Rohit Ahuja, head of research and outreach at ICRA Ltd., told BQ Prime that the results are evident with the increase in exports in sectors like mobile phones and IT hardware, where manufacturing has already been started under the PLI scheme.