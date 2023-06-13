PLI Scheme Boosted Manufacturing FDI By 76% In FY22, Says Government

PLI schemes led to a 76% increase in foreign direct investment in the manufacturing sector in FY22.

Production-linked incentives in sectors such as drugs and pharmaceuticals, food processing, and medical appliances have contributed to an increase in foreign direct investment, according to data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

FDI under the manufacturing sector in FY22 stood at $21.34 billion, as compared with $12.09 billion in the previous year, according to the release issued on Tuesday.

There has also been an increase in FDI inflows in drugs and pharmaceuticals (+46%), food processing industries (+26%) and medical appliances (+91%) from FY22 to FY23, it said.

PLI schemes, which were first approved in March 2020, have since been announced for 14 sectors, with a total incentive outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore, to strengthen production capabilities domestically.

The scheme has also propelled exports, changing the export basket from traditional commodities to those of high value products—such as electronics and telecommunication goods, processed food products mng others, the release said.

PLI-led exports are at Rs 2.6 lakh crore as of FY23, according to DPIIT data.