PLI Scheme Boosted Manufacturing FDI By 76% In FY22, Says Government
Production-linked incentives in sectors such as drugs and pharmaceuticals, food processing, and medical appliances have contributed to an increase in foreign direct investment, according to data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.
FDI under the manufacturing sector in FY22 stood at $21.34 billion, as compared with $12.09 billion in the previous year, according to the release issued on Tuesday.
There has also been an increase in FDI inflows in drugs and pharmaceuticals (+46%), food processing industries (+26%) and medical appliances (+91%) from FY22 to FY23, it said.
PLI schemes, which were first approved in March 2020, have since been announced for 14 sectors, with a total incentive outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore, to strengthen production capabilities domestically.
The scheme has also propelled exports, changing the export basket from traditional commodities to those of high value products—such as electronics and telecommunication goods, processed food products mng others, the release said.
PLI-led exports are at Rs 2.6 lakh crore as of FY23, according to DPIIT data.
Gains For Mobile Manufacturing
One of the biggest achievements credited to the PLI scheme is the fillip it has given to domestic mobile manufacturing. For instance, Apple suppliers, such as Foxconn, Wistron Information Technology and Services Corp. and Pegatron Corp. have benefited from the scheme.
According to the data, 82% of the total mobile phone exports were by PLI companies during FY23.
Total exports due to the PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing stood at Rs 1.3 lakh crore, as of March 2023.
The value addition has increased to 23% and 20% in electronics and mobile manufacturing, respectively from 'negligible levels' in 2014-15, according to Rajeev Singh Thakur, additional secretary of DPIIT.
As of FY23, electronics is India's top sixth export, and the country is the second largest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world—jumping from 6 crore mobile phone units in FY15 to 32 crore units in FY23.
Now, 99.2% of the mobile handsets being used in India are made in the country, as compared with 2015, when 74% of mobile phones sold in India were imported, Thakur said.
Manufacturing of various components like battery, chargers, and camera modules, are now localised and companies like the Tata Group have entered the component manufacturing ecosystem, he said.
There have also been opinions offering a contrarian perspective on the rise in exports. In a LinkedIn post, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said that the surge in India's mobile phone exports masks the full picture.
The exports are accompanied by imports of inputs that go into making these devices, masking the real value of net exports, he said.