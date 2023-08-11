PLI Scheme Attracts Rs 78,000 Crore In Investments

The government has attracted over Rs 78,000 crore in actual investment under the production-linked incentive scheme in 14 sectors, according to Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

As of March 2023, the actual investments stood at Rs 62,500 crore.

The incentives disbursed for domestic manufacturing under the scheme are also expected to rise in FY23 as investments pour in and benefits to production and employment begin to emerge, Singh said while speaking to the media.

The much-awaited announcement of newer PLIs in sectors like footwear, toys, and e-bikes and the restructuring of current PLIs after their review are currently undergoing an interministerial consultation, Singh said. It is underway and will be finalised soon, he said without providing any timelines.

The government expects to disburse over Rs 13,000 crore in FY23, he said. This is a sharp increase from the current quantum of disbursals of Rs 2,900 crore.