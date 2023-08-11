PLI Scheme Attracts Rs 78,000 Crore In Investments
The government expects to disburse over Rs 13,000 crore in FY23, DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said.
The government has attracted over Rs 78,000 crore in actual investment under the production-linked incentive scheme in 14 sectors, according to Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
As of March 2023, the actual investments stood at Rs 62,500 crore.
The incentives disbursed for domestic manufacturing under the scheme are also expected to rise in FY23 as investments pour in and benefits to production and employment begin to emerge, Singh said while speaking to the media.
The much-awaited announcement of newer PLIs in sectors like footwear, toys, and e-bikes and the restructuring of current PLIs after their review are currently undergoing an interministerial consultation, Singh said. It is underway and will be finalised soon, he said without providing any timelines.
The government expects to disburse over Rs 13,000 crore in FY23, he said. This is a sharp increase from the current quantum of disbursals of Rs 2,900 crore.
"Conceptually, the scheme is designed to ensure that investment comes first, production and employment opportunities are created, and then disbursements will follow," Singh said.
"It makes sense for the government exchequer as well to ensure that commitments from the private sector are frontloaded and our incentives are backloaded, which ensures players don't back out," he said.
The disbursements could also increase from the amount stated depending on progress, Singh said. The total outlay for the scheme across 14 sectors is set at Rs 1.9 lakh crore.
Savings from the schemes are being considered for other PLIs and the restructuring of a few existing schemes, he said. Savings on the scheme are accrued due to taxes and dues collected during the manufacturing process as a result of the scheme.
Large-scale electronics goods, pharma, food processing, telecom, and white goods are among the 14 sectors that have shown considerable success in attracting domestic manufacturing capabilities.
Around 733 applications have been approved so far, of which 176 are micro, small, and medium enterprises, Singh said.