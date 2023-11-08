PLI Disbursement for White Goods Expected To Start From Q4: DPIIT Secretary

Of the 64 selected beneficiaries of the PLI scheme, 15 have started production. These 15 beneficiaries had opted for a gestation period of up to March 31, 2022. Rest of the beneficiaries who opted for gestation period of up to March 31, 2023 are at different stages of implementation.