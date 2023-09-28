Plaza Wires IPO: All You Need To Know

BQPrimeBusiness NewsPlaza Wires IPO: All You Need To Know
The FMEG manufacturer's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 13,200,158 shares, amounting to up to Rs 71.28 crore.

28 Sep 2023, 1:18 PM IST
Plaza Wires will launch its initial public offering on Sept. 29. The IPO issue will close on Oct. 4.

The FMEG manufacturer's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 13,200,158 shares, amounting to up to Rs 71.28 crore. The company does not have any offer for sale

Issue Details

  • Issue Opens: Sept. 29

  • Issue Closes: Oct. 4

  • Fresh Issue Size: Rs 71.28 crore

  • Shares for Fresh Issue: 13,200,158 shares

  • Total Issue Size: Rs 71.28 crore

  • Price Band: Rs 51–54 per share

  • Lot Size: 277 Shares

  • Face Value: Rs 10 per share

  • Listing: BSE and NSE

Business

The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling wires, including the sale and marketing of LT aluminium cables and fast-moving electrical goods under the flagship brand “Plaza Cables” and home brands such as “Action Wires” and “PCG”.

The company's key products are building wires, also known as house wires, single and multicore round flexible industrial cables, and industrial cables for submersible pumps and motors up to 1.1 kv grade.

The company's business model includes:

  • A dealer and distribution network to sell and promote products, including sales through C&F agents. It selects dealers and distributors based on their sales network, market reputation, and financial strength, including sales.

  • Securing government tenders for supply to government projects and

  • Direct sales to infrastructure projects

Use Of Proceeds

  • Funding the capital expenditure for setting up the proposed manufacturing unit

  • Funding the working capital requirements

  • General corporate purposes

Risks

  • The company's success depends on its ability to build the proposed manufacturing unit and expand its product portfolio, both of which are subject to risks and uncertainties. A delay in the schedule of implementation may subject the company to risks related to time and cost overruns.

  • The company has not yet placed orders in relation to the capital expenditure to be incurred for the proposed manufacturing unit. In the event of any delay in placing the orders, the same may result in time and cost overruns.

  • The company's parent, Plaza Cable Electric Pvt., is engaged in activities that are similar to its business. This may be a potential source of conflict of interest, which may have an adverse effect on its business.

  • Inadequate or interrupted supply and price fluctuations of raw materials and packaging materials could adversely affect business.

  • A company requires significant amounts of working capital. Its inability to meet working capital requirements may have an adverse effect on the results of operations and overall business.

  • The industry segments in which companies operate are fragmented, and they face competition from large players, which may affect their business operations and financial conditions.

Watch | IPO Adda with Plaza Wires management:

