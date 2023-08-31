Plastic Manufacturers Push For Import Duty Hike And PLI Scheme To Spur Growth

The All India Plastics Manufacturers Association (AIPMA) has called for a revision in import duties on plastic goods and inclusion of production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the sector to spur growth.

Association president Mayur D Shah said they want the government to raise the import duty to 20% from 10% now and emphasized that these measures are essential to spur the growth of the 'Make in India' initiative within the plastics industry.