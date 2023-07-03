PKH Ventures IPO Subscription Status: Day 2 Live Updates

The initial public offering of PKH Ventures Ltd. was subscribed 6% on its opening day—June 30—with retail investors leading the demand.

The company is looking to raise Rs 379.4 crore through the maiden share sale. Of this, Rs 270.2 crore will be raised via a fresh issue, and the rest through an offer for sale.

PKH Ventures is in the business of construction, development, hospitality, and management services. It executes civil construction works for third-party developer projects. The company has been awarded two government projects and three government hotel development projects.