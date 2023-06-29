PKH Ventures IPO: All You Need To Know

PKH Ventures is in the business of construction, development, hospitality, and management services. The company executes civil construction works for third-party developer projects and has been awarded two government projects and three government hotel development projects.

Garuda Construction, a subsidiary and construction arm of the company, carries out the civil construction business. The hospitality vertical is in the business of owning, managing, and operating hotels, restaurants, quick-service restaurants, spas, and sale of food products.