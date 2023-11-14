Piyush Goyal Visits Tesla's California Manufacturing Facility

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has visited the manufacturing facility of U.S.-based electric vehicle major Tesla at Fremont, California and said that the company would be doubling its auto components imports from India.

The minister is in the U.S. on a four-day visit. The world's largest electric car producer Tesla Inc's chief Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June in New York and after the meeting Musk had said that he planned to visit India in 2024.