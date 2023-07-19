Piyush Goyal To Meet Industry Leaders To Discuss Ways To Boost Manufacturing, Exports

India's industrial production rose to 5.2% in May from 4.5% in April 2023, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing and mining sectors. The factory output growth measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production stood at 19.7% in May 2022, mainly due to a lower base effect.

As per the IIP data released by the National Statistical Office, the manufacturing sector's output grew 5.7% in May 2023 against a 20.7% expansion a year ago.