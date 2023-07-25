Pixxel Wins Defence Ministry Grant To Build Satellites For IAF

Under the grant from Innovations for Defence Excellence of the Defence Ministry, Pixxel will develop small satellites of up to 150 kgs for electro-optical, infrared, synthetic aperture radar and hyperspectral purposes, a statement from the Bengaluru-based startup said.

"We are delighted to receive iDEX’s grant and utilise our expertise of building microsatellites in-house to manufacture satellites externally for the first time," Awais Ahmed, CEO of Pixxel, said.