Piramal Enterprises - Retain 'Buy' Rating On Expectation Of Strong Retail Growth, Says Jefferies

The company's management has made adequate provisions for stressed assets in stages 2 and 3 of wholesale 1.0, according to Jefferies. Stressed assets worth Rs 25 billion from stage 2 and 3 portfolios are currently up for sale, and more asset sales are likely to be carried out during the year. Even if usual slippages do occur in stage 1 loans, credit costs will be range-bound, the brokerage said in a note on Tuesday.

Stress from the alternative investment fund book is unlikely due to Piramal's seniority in the sector, Jefferies said. For wholesale 2.0, the company plans to build a granular and well-diversified portfolio, the brokerage said. Piramal has also tightened processes in order to not repeat past issues.