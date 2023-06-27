Piramal Enterprises - Retain 'Buy' Rating On Expectation Of Strong Retail Growth, Says Jefferies
Piramal Enterprises Ltd. retained its 'buy' ratings from Jefferies due to strong retail growth, stabilisation in provision and expected recovery in growth.
The target price for the stock was revised upwards to Rs 1,025 from earlier Rs 985, a 16% uptick to its current market price.
Recognition Of Stressed Wholesale Book
The company's management has made adequate provisions for stressed assets in stages 2 and 3 of wholesale 1.0, according to Jefferies. Stressed assets worth Rs 25 billion from stage 2 and 3 portfolios are currently up for sale, and more asset sales are likely to be carried out during the year. Even if usual slippages do occur in stage 1 loans, credit costs will be range-bound, the brokerage said in a note on Tuesday.
Stress from the alternative investment fund book is unlikely due to Piramal's seniority in the sector, Jefferies said. For wholesale 2.0, the company plans to build a granular and well-diversified portfolio, the brokerage said. Piramal has also tightened processes in order to not repeat past issues.
Strong Retail Growth
Piramal has tightened filters multiple times in its unsecured loan business, with 20–25% of approved rates present in the segment. The company is offering Rs. 1.8 million in average-ticket-size loans in the housing segment to tier 2 and 3 cities. For its unsecured loan business, Piramal has both quasi-first-loss default guarantees and pure distribution contracts.
Jefferies expects a 15% CAGR in loan growth over FY 2023–26, with the retail segment of Piramal contributing to 66% of the loans by FY 2025.
Operating Expenditure's Weigh On Returns
Management expects operating expenses to be lower than its FY 2023 Q4 result of 4.3% of assets under management. It does aim for the expense to be above the 3.5% level in the near term as the company will continue to invest for retail growth across its businesses. The level should slowly ease to 3% as the retail business ramps up in the following three years, said the brokerage.
Jefferies expects the shift in the loan mix and operating leverage gains to gradually increase the company's return on assets to 1.7% and return on equity to 6% by FY 2026.
Impact of Shriram Finance Stake Sale
Piramal's recent exit from its 8.34% stake in Shriram Finance Ltd. should lead to cash proceeds of Rs 4,820 crore and pre-tax gains of Rs 880 crore.
The stake sale proceeds may be used to reduce debt, facilitate inorganic growth, and return excess capital, the brokerage said.
The valuation impact of the deal is small as the investment was already marked-to-market at March-end, it said. Based on a 7% interest income assumption on the proceeds, Jefferies raises its FY2024–26 earnings per share estimate by 13–15%.
Piramal Enterprises rose 0.74% to Rs.890.45 apiece compared to the 0.21 gain in the Nifty as of 10:08 a.m.
All 8 analysts tracking the stock recommend a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data.